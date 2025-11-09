Zip Co Limited Advances Plans for US Dual Listing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Zip Co Ltd. ( (AU:ZIP) ) is now available.

Zip Co Limited has announced an update regarding its potential dual listing in the United States, while maintaining its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company has submitted a confidential draft registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, aiming to enhance long-term shareholder value and capitalize on growth opportunities in the US market. The dual listing is contingent upon board approval, regulatory approvals in the US, and prevailing market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ZIP) stock is a Hold with a A$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zip Co Ltd. stock, see the AU:ZIP Stock Forecast page.

More about Zip Co Ltd.

Zip Co Limited is a digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products. Operating in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, Zip provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with a global network of merchants. Founded in 2013 in Australia, the company focuses on providing fair, flexible, and transparent payment options to empower customers and support merchant growth.

Average Trading Volume: 15,070,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.34B

