Zions Bancorporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (N.A) ( (ZION) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zions Bancorporation, National Association (N.A) presented to its investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a prominent financial services company operating in the banking sector across 11 western states in the U.S., known for its local management teams and strong presence in small- and middle-market banking. In its second quarter of 2025, Zions Bancorporation reported a net earnings increase to $243 million, with a diluted EPS of $1.63, reflecting a significant improvement from the previous year and quarter. The bank’s net interest income rose by 9% to $648 million, and its net interest margin improved to 3.17%. Loans and leases grew by 4%, while the provision for credit losses turned negative, indicating improved credit conditions. Despite stable deposit levels, the bank saw a 14% increase in borrowed funds. Looking ahead, Zions Bancorporation remains cautiously optimistic about economic growth in the latter half of the year, supported by strong financial results and a robust capital position.

