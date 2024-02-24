Zions Bancorporation Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has released an update.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. announced key leadership transitions effective April 1, 2024, with Scott Anderson retiring as President and CEO of Zions Bank after a 33-year tenure. Paul E. Burdiss, the current CFO, will step into Anderson’s role, while R. Ryan Richards will take over as CFO. These executive changes, not involving any familial ties or special arrangements, are detailed in their latest proxy statement and were publicized in a press release on February 23, 2024.

