Zinka Logistics Releases Conference Call Recording for Investors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited ( (IN:BLACKBUCK) ) is now available.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited announced the availability of an audio recording of its conference call for analysts and investors, held on August 5, 2025. This disclosure is in compliance with SEBI regulations and is accessible on the company’s website, reflecting Zinka’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

More about Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited operates in the logistics industry, providing transportation and logistics solutions. The company is known for its focus on leveraging technology to optimize logistics operations and improve supply chain efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 132,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 80.15B INR

Find detailed analytics on BLACKBUCK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue