Zinka Logistics Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited ( (IN:BLACKBUCK) ).

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, through a newspaper publication. This announcement, made in compliance with SEBI regulations, highlights the company’s transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about its financial performance. The publication of these results in major newspapers also underscores Zinka’s strategic approach to maintaining its market presence and credibility.

More about Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive logistics solutions. The company focuses on enhancing supply chain efficiency and is known for its innovative approaches to logistics management.

Average Trading Volume: 154,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 86.88B INR

