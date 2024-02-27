ZincX Resources Highlights Key Project at PDAC 2024

Zincx Resources Corp (TSE:ZNX) has released an update.

ZincX Resources Corp. is set to showcase its zinc-lead-silver Cardiac Creek deposit and the positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) results at the prestigious PDAC 2024 Mining and Investment Conference in Toronto. The event, which draws over 30,000 attendees, will provide the company with a significant platform to engage with investors and industry peers. CEO Peeyush Varshney will also deliver a corporate presentation to detail the progress and prospects of the company’s flagship project.

