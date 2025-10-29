Zinc of Ireland NL Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting with Digital Notice Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zinc of Ireland NL ( (AU:ZMI) ) has issued an announcement.

Zinc of Ireland NL has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company has opted for electronic distribution of the Notice of Meeting, encouraging shareholders to access the document online or via email, reflecting a shift towards digital communication. This move is in line with recent legislative changes and underscores the company’s commitment to modernizing its shareholder engagement practices.

More about Zinc of Ireland NL

Zinc of Ireland NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of zinc resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and advancing zinc projects in Ireland, aiming to capitalize on the demand for zinc in various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 998,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.82M

Find detailed analytics on ZMI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue