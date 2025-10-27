Zimmer Biomet’s Nexel Total Elbow Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Orthopedics

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ((ZBH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Zimmer Biomet Holdings is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Retrospective and Prospective Clinical Outcomes Study of the Zimmer® Nexel™ Total Elbow.’ The study aims to confirm the safety and performance of the Zimmer Nexel Total Elbow in primary or revision total elbow replacement, addressing conditions like elbow joint destruction and advanced rheumatoid arthritis.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the Nexel Total Elbow, a medical device used in total elbow arthroplasty, intended to improve joint stability and motion in patients undergoing primary or revision surgeries.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a non-randomized, single-group model without masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the device’s effectiveness and safety in real-world settings.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 8, 2015, with the latest update submitted on February 13, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ongoing data collection.

Market Implications: As Zimmer Biomet continues to recruit participants, the study’s outcomes could influence the company’s stock performance and investor sentiment. Success in demonstrating the device’s efficacy may enhance Zimmer Biomet’s competitive edge in the orthopedic device market.

The study is currently recruiting, with ongoing updates available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue