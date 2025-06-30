Zimmer Biomet Holdings Enters New Credit Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ( (ZBH) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. entered into a new five-year revolving credit agreement and a 364-day revolving credit agreement, replacing their previous credit agreements. The five-year agreement provides a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving facility, with the possibility of increasing by up to $500 million, and will be used for general corporate purposes. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its strategic initiatives, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZBH) stock is a Buy with a $130.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock, see the ZBH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZBH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZBH is a Outperform.

Zimmer Biomet’s solid financial performance is a key strength, supported by strategic cash flow management and stable leverage. However, technical indicators point to bearish momentum, and valuation metrics suggest moderate investment appeal. The newly appointed executive leadership could provide future growth opportunities, balancing the current challenges from tariffs and lowered EPS guidance.

To see Spark’s full report on ZBH stock, click here.

More about Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical device industry, focusing on the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products, including joint replacement systems, as well as other related surgical products. The company serves healthcare institutions and professionals globally, aiming to improve patient outcomes in musculoskeletal health.

Average Trading Volume: 2,423,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.1B

For a thorough assessment of ZBH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue