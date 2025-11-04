Zillow Group’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Innovation

Zillow Group Inc Class C ((Z)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Zillow Group’s recent earnings call showcased a positive sentiment, driven by strong revenue growth and innovative advancements in AI technology. Despite the challenging housing market conditions, Zillow’s strategic focus on both the For Sale and Rentals segments has been pivotal in driving growth and delivering positive financial results.

Strong Revenue Growth

Zillow Group reported a remarkable 16% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $676 million in Q3. This impressive growth exceeded the high end of the company’s outlook range, highlighting Zillow’s robust financial performance amidst a fluctuating housing market.

Rentals Revenue Surge

The Rentals segment experienced a significant surge, with revenue growing 41% year-over-year. Notably, multifamily revenue saw a substantial increase of 62%, underscoring the company’s successful expansion in this area.

EBITDA Margin Expansion

Zillow achieved an expansion in its EBITDA margin by more than 200 basis points year-over-year, reaching 24%. This improvement reflects the company’s efficient operational strategies and cost management.

Positive GAAP Net Income

For the third quarter, Zillow reported a positive GAAP net income of $10 million, marking a significant milestone in the company’s financial journey.

Innovation in AI and Technology

Zillow continued to innovate by launching AI-powered virtual staging on Showcase listings and introducing the Zillow app inside ChatGPT. These technological advancements are designed to enhance user experience and streamline real estate transactions.

Expansion in Enhanced Markets

The company reported that 34% of connections came through the enhanced market experience, up from 27% last quarter, indicating successful market penetration and consumer engagement.

Challenging Housing Market Conditions

Despite the positive financial results, Zillow acknowledged the ongoing challenging housing market conditions and macroeconomic uncertainties expected to persist into 2026.

Moderate For Sale Revenue Growth

The For Sale segment saw a moderate revenue growth of 10% year-over-year, slightly outpacing the overall housing market growth, driven by strategic initiatives and market positioning.

Guidance and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Zillow aims for mid-teens revenue growth, expanding EBITDA margins, and positive full-year GAAP net income by 2025. The company is focused on enhancing consumer experiences and expanding its integrated transaction services, with specific targets including 75% of connections in enhanced markets and $1 billion in annual Rentals revenue.

In summary, Zillow Group’s earnings call highlighted a positive outlook fueled by strong revenue growth and innovation in AI technology. Despite facing challenging housing market conditions, the company’s strategic focus on key segments and technological advancements positions it well for future growth and profitability.

