Zijin Gold Concludes Stabilization Period for Global Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zijin Gold International Company Limited ( (HK:2259) ) has provided an update.

Zijin Gold International Company Limited announced the conclusion of its stabilization period for the Global Offering, which ended on October 25, 2025. During this period, Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, acting as the Stabilizing Manager, conducted over-allocations and exercised the Over-allotment Option to manage the offering’s stability. These actions involved borrowing and returning shares to ensure market stability, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to maintain its stock’s performance post-offering.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2259) stock is a Buy with a HK$189.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zijin Gold International Company Limited stock, see the HK:2259 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zijin Gold International Company Limited

Zijin Gold International Company Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of gold. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, engaging in both public and international offerings to expand its market reach.

Average Trading Volume: 18,175,361

Find detailed analytics on 2259 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue