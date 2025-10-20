ZIITECH Gains Austrade Recognition for Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Pintec Technology Holdings ( (PT) ).

On October 20, 2025, Pintec Technology Holdings announced that its subsidiary, ZIITECH, was recognized by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission under the Export Market Development Grant program. This recognition will support ZIITECH’s expansion of technology exports to markets such as New Zealand, Singapore, Bangladesh, and the UK, marking a significant milestone in its international growth strategy. The recognition underscores ZIITECH’s commitment to advancing Australian technology innovation globally and enhances its ability to engage with international markets, fostering long-term commercial relationships across the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Spark’s Take on PT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PT is a Underperform.

Pintec Technology Holdings’ overall stock score is significantly hampered by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, persistent losses, and a highly leveraged balance sheet. Technical indicators suggest neutral market sentiment with limited short-term upside. The lack of earnings and dividend yield further diminishes its attractiveness as an investment.

More about Pintec Technology Holdings

PINTEC is a Nasdaq-listed technology company dedicated to delivering innovative financial and digital solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises worldwide. Through its open platform, PINTEC connects business partners and financial institutions, enabling them to provide efficient, technology-driven services to end users across international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 622,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.34M

