Zibuyu Group Announces Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

Zibuyu Group Limited ( (HK:2420) ) has issued an update.

Zibuyu Group Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating an expected revenue increase of 30% to 40% and a net profit rise of 10% to 20% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to enhanced branding and channel development, as well as improved operational efficiency, signaling a strong market position and potential benefits for shareholders.

More about Zibuyu Group Limited

Zibuyu Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the branding and channel development industry, focusing on refined operations to improve efficiency and profitability.

Average Trading Volume: 14,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.81B

