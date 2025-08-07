Zhou Hei Ya Schedules Board Meeting to Discuss Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1458) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 28, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The meeting will also address the potential payment of an interim dividend, with results to be published on the company’s and Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s websites.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1458) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.22 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited stock, see the HK:1458 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,023,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5.86B

For an in-depth examination of 1458 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

