Zhongyuan Bank Updates Final Dividend for 2024

The latest update is out from Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1216) ).

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. has announced an update to its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is set at RMB 0.12 per 10 shares, with a corresponding payment in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.095441. The ex-dividend date is July 3, 2025, and the payment will be made on August 5, 2025. The announcement includes details on withholding tax rates applicable to non-resident shareholders, which vary based on tax treaties between their countries and the PRC.

More about Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 855,982

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.89B

