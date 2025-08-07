Zhongyu Energy Holdings Limited Appoints KPMG as New Auditor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited ( (HK:3633) ) is now available.
Zhongyu Energy Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, transitioning from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu to KPMG. This decision was made due to a disagreement over audit fees and the more competitive proposal offered by KPMG. The Board and Audit Committee believe this change will enhance the cost-effectiveness of the company’s audits. The transition is expected to benefit the company and its shareholders by leveraging KPMG’s industry knowledge, technical competence, and experience with Hong Kong-listed companies.
More about Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited
Average Trading Volume: 683,710
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$10.5B
For detailed information about 3633 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.