Zhongyu Energy Holdings Limited Appoints KPMG as New Auditor

An update from Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited ( (HK:3633) ) is now available.

Zhongyu Energy Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, transitioning from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu to KPMG. This decision was made due to a disagreement over audit fees and the more competitive proposal offered by KPMG. The Board and Audit Committee believe this change will enhance the cost-effectiveness of the company’s audits. The transition is expected to benefit the company and its shareholders by leveraging KPMG’s industry knowledge, technical competence, and experience with Hong Kong-listed companies.

More about Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 683,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$10.5B

