Zhongliang Holdings Implements Measures to Enhance Financial Stability

An announcement from Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited ( (HK:2772) ) is now available.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited has implemented several measures to improve its liquidity and financial position, addressing a disclaimer of opinion from its auditor regarding going concern. The Group has successfully negotiated extensions for its existing debt, secured new borrowings, reduced costs, and accelerated property sales to generate cash flow. These efforts aim to stabilize the company’s financial standing and reduce indebtedness.

More about Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the real estate industry. The Group focuses on property development and sales, with a market emphasis on accelerating property sales and managing financial obligations.

Average Trading Volume: 4,712,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$345M

