Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Releases Q3 2025 Unaudited Financials

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) has shared an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter of 2025, as required by PRC laws for debt financing tools in the interbank market. The company cautions investors regarding the unaudited nature of these statements and advises caution when dealing with its securities, highlighting potential market risks.

More about Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial leasing industry. The company focuses on providing leasing services, primarily targeting the science and technology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 255,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.37B

