ZhongAn Online Completes Major H Shares Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd ( (HK:6060) ) is now available.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd announced the successful completion of the placement of 215,000,000 new H Shares, increasing the total issued shares significantly. This strategic move, finalized on July 4, 2025, enhances the company’s capital structure and involves independent professional, institutional, and other investors, potentially strengthening its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6060) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd stock, see the HK:6060 Stock Forecast page.

More about ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry with a focus on online property and casualty insurance. The company conducts business in Hong Kong under the name ‘ZA Online Fintech P & C’.

Average Trading Volume: 48,593,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.02B

See more data about 6060 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue