Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Announces New Board Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Asia Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0899) ) is now available.

Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Company Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, has announced the updated list of its board of directors and their roles, effective from October 22, 2025. The board comprises executive directors Mr. Chan Wai Fung and Ms. Yau Ho Yi, non-executive director Ms. Jiang Xiaojun, and independent non-executive directors Dr. Liang Jinxiang and Mr. Wong Chun Peng Stewart. The company has also established three board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with Dr. Liang Jinxiang serving as the chairman of all three committees. This restructuring is likely aimed at enhancing corporate governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting the company’s decision-making processes and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0899) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asia Resources Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0899 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 487,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$35.32M

For a thorough assessment of 0899 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue