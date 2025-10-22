Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Announces Executive Changes and Clarification

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Asia Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0899) ) is now available.

Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Company Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the resignation of Mr. Li Xiaoming as an executive director, effective October 22, 2025, due to his pursuit of other business opportunities. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Li’s contributions and clarified a previous announcement regarding the shareholding interests of Ms. Jiang Xiaojun, a non-executive director, correcting her personal interest in 5,600,000 shares, which constitutes approximately 3.774% of the company’s issued share capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0899) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asia Resources Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0899 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 487,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$35.32M

See more insights into 0899 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue