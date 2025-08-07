Zhixin Group Anticipates Significant Loss for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Zhixin Group Holding Limited ( (HK:2187) ) is now available.

Zhixin Group Holding Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss of approximately RMB50.0 million for the first half of 2025, compared to a net profit of RMB1.2 million in the same period of 2024. This loss is primarily due to underperformance in its ready-made and precast concrete businesses, although partially offset by profits from its iron ore tailings recycling and eco-friendly bricks sectors. The results are preliminary and subject to further review, with final figures expected by the end of August 2025.

More about Zhixin Group Holding Limited

Zhixin Group Holding Limited is involved in the construction materials industry, focusing on ready-made concrete, precast concrete components, iron ore tailings recycling, and eco-friendly bricks manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 299,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$344.1M

