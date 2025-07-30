Zhihu Inc. Schedules Board Meeting to Review Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhihu, Inc. Class A ( (HK:2390) ) has provided an update.

Zhihu Inc. announced that its board of directors will meet on August 27, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited quarterly and interim financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations. An earnings conference call will be held on the same day to discuss these results, allowing stakeholders to gain further understanding of the company’s performance.

Zhihu Inc. operates in the technology and internet industry, primarily focusing on providing a question-and-answer platform in China. The company is known for its community-driven content and engagement, catering to a wide range of topics and interests.

