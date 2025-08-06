Zhenro Properties Reports July 2025 Sales Amidst Restructuring Efforts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhenro Properties Group Limited ( (HK:6158) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zhenro Properties Group Limited reported unaudited operating statistics for July 2025, with contracted sales of approximately RMB336 million and a gross floor area of about 22,944 square meters. The company is actively addressing liquidity issues and exploring restructuring plans due to ongoing market challenges and the liquidation of its controlling shareholder. Measures include negotiating liability management solutions, extending borrowings, and seeking new loans to stabilize operations and ensure project delivery.

More about Zhenro Properties Group Limited

Zhenro Properties Group Limited is a real estate company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on property development and sales. It operates through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associated companies, primarily in the PRC property market.

YTD Price Performance: -22.39%

Average Trading Volume: 2,327,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$227.1M

