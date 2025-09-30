Zhengwei Group Reports Revenue Growth but Faces Financial Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:2147) ) is now available.

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited announced its financial results for the eighteen months ending June 30, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue to RMB 938,123,000 compared to RMB 445,214,000 for the year ending December 31, 2023. However, the company also reported a gross loss of RMB 12,215,000 and a net loss of RMB 108,752,000 for the period, indicating financial challenges despite the revenue growth.

Average Trading Volume: 9,838,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$43.68M

