Zhejiang Sanhua Proposes New Audit Firm and Articles of Association Amendments

The latest update is out from Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2050) ).

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. has proposed the appointment of Confucius International CPA Limited as its overseas audit firm for 2025 to ensure continuity in auditing its financial statements prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards. This move, pending shareholder approval, reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining high audit standards and investor protection. Additionally, the company plans to amend its Articles of Association following the completion of its H shares issuance and listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which includes adjustments to its share capital and registered capital due to share repurchases and cancellations. These strategic decisions aim to align the company’s governance structure with its current operational status and market positioning.

More about Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the intelligent controls industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of components and systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R), serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 15,090,268

Current Market Cap: HK$110.6B

