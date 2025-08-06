Zhejiang Leapmotor Schedules Board Meeting and Interim Results Call

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9863) ).

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to approve and publish the interim results for the first half of the year. The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results, providing an opportunity for investors to engage and pose questions, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9863) stock is a Buy with a HK$44.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:9863 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the automotive industry. The company focuses on the development and production of electric vehicles, aiming to advance its position in the growing market for sustainable transportation solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,864,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$78.08B

