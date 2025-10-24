Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Appoints New Interim CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited ( (HK:1660) ) has issued an update.

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Wen Xiaojian as an executive director and interim chief executive officer, effective from October 24, 2025. Mr. Wen brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in the insurance industry, which is expected to positively impact the company’s leadership and strategic direction. His appointment is for a one-year term, with a remuneration package of HK$1,500,000 per year, reflecting his expertise and the market standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1660) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1660 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 66,881,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.42B

See more insights into 1660 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue