Zeus Resources Expands with Casablanca Antimony Project Acquisition

The latest announcement is out from Zeus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ZEU) ).

Zeus Resources Ltd has completed the acquisition of the Casablanca Antimony Project in Morocco, marking a significant expansion in its operations. The project, consisting of six exploration licenses, is located in a region with a strong demand for critical minerals and benefits from Morocco’s favorable mining framework. The company has also completed a geophysical survey, identifying multiple high-priority targets, and plans to advance its exploration efforts with a trenching program upon receiving necessary approvals. Additionally, Zeus has strengthened its strategic positioning by appointing former US Ambassador Christopher Dell as a business advisor and completing a dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Zeus Resources Ltd is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a focus on antimony. The company has recently expanded its operations to Morocco, acquiring the Casablanca Antimony Project, which includes a portfolio of exploration licenses in a region known for its stibnite-bearing quartz vein system.

Average Trading Volume: 3,446,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.76M

