Zeus Resources Awaits Approval to Begin Trenching at Casablanca Antimony Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zeus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ZEU) ) has provided an announcement.

Zeus Resources Limited is set to commence trenching activities at its Casablanca Antimony Project in central Morocco, pending final approval from the Forestry Department. The trenching program, which is expected to begin in November 2025, aims to test high-priority chargeability anomalies identified in a recent survey. This phase of exploration will involve eight trenches designed to provide geological and structural insights, with results anticipated before the end of the year. The outcomes will inform the company’s maiden drilling campaign scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, potentially enhancing Zeus’s position in the antimony exploration industry.

More about Zeus Resources Ltd.

Zeus Resources Limited is a company engaged in the exploration of high-grade antimony projects. It operates the Casablanca Antimony Project in central Morocco, which is one of the few high-grade antimony exploration projects globally, situated in a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction.

Average Trading Volume: 3,446,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.76M

For detailed information about ZEU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue