Zeus Resources Announces 2025 AGM with Digital Access to Materials

Zeus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ZEU) ) has issued an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 26, 2025, in South Perth, WA. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice, encouraging shareholders to access the materials electronically through its website or ASX announcements page. Shareholders are urged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate smooth proceedings. This move reflects Zeus Resources’ commitment to efficient shareholder communication and engagement, leveraging digital platforms to streamline operations.

More about Zeus Resources Ltd.

Zeus Resources Ltd. operates in the resources industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in the extraction and management of mineral resources, aiming to enhance its market presence and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 3,518,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.48M

