Zeta Network Secures $231 Million Bitcoin-Backed Investment Amid Market Turbulence

An update from Zeta Network ( (ZNB) ) is now available.

On October 15, 2025, Zeta Network Group entered into a securities purchase agreement with investors to issue and sell units consisting of Class A ordinary shares and warrants, raising approximately $230.8 million. The transaction, which closed on October 17, 2025, was conducted during market turbulence and highlights Zeta Network’s strategic move to strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-backed assets, reflecting confidence in Bitcoin’s fundamentals and a disciplined treasury management approach. This private placement marks the beginning of a broader collaboration with Solv Protocol, aiming to integrate tokenized Bitcoin instruments into regulated capital markets.

Zeta Network Group is a U.S.-listed digital infrastructure and financial technology company focused on integrating traditional finance with the digital asset economy. The company is developing a Bitcoin-centric institutional finance platform that includes digital asset treasury management, Bitcoin liquidity aggregation, and sustainable Bitcoin mining operations, all within a regulated Nasdaq framework.

Average Trading Volume: 7,908,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.58M

