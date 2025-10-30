Zeta Network Delays 20-F Filing for 2025

Zeta Network ( (ZNB) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Zeta Network Group has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the need for additional time to complete the audited financial statements required for the report. The company plans to file the report on or before the extended deadline allowed under Rule 12b-25. Zeta Network Group does not anticipate any significant changes in financial results from the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Samantha Huang, the Chief Executive Officer and Director, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

