Zero2IPO Holdings Inc. Announces Wealth Management Investment Update

Zero2IPO Holdings, Inc. ( (HK:1945) ) has provided an update.

Zero2IPO Holdings Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a supplemental update to its 2024 annual report. The company has invested in a principal-guaranteed fixed-interest note worth $6 million with a 6.03% expected annual return. This investment, which remains outstanding as of December 31, 2024, represents 5.89% of the company’s total assets and has generated a fair value gain of $0.2 million. The wealth management product includes a diverse range of fixed-income assets, indicating a strategic move to enhance the company’s asset portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1945) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zero2IPO Holdings, Inc. stock, see the HK:1945 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 122,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$393.5M

