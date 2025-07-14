Zephyr Energy Advances with New Share Issuance Following General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zephyr Energy ( (GB:ZPHR) ) has shared an announcement.

Zephyr Energy plc announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent general meeting, allowing the Second Placing and Director Subscription to proceed. The company has issued warrants for 21 million new Ordinary Shares to the Bookrunners and agents, with the total number of ordinary shares reaching over 2.1 billion. This development is expected to support Zephyr’s ongoing operations and strategic growth in the oil and gas sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ZPHR) stock is a Buy with a £0.14 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zephyr Energy stock, see the GB:ZPHR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ZPHR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ZPHR is a Neutral.

Zephyr Energy’s financial performance and technical indicators present challenges, with negative profitability and bearish market momentum. However, significant corporate events, such as successful fundraising and strategic partnerships, provide a positive outlook, balancing the overall score.

More about Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The company operates a 46,000-acre leaseholding in the Paradox Basin, Utah, and holds interests in non-operated producing wells in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. Zephyr aims to be a responsible steward of both investor capital and the environment.

Average Trading Volume: 5,363,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £56.81M

