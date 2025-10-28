Zeotech Limited Advances Sustainable Construction with Key Agreements and Demonstrations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zeotech Limited ( (AU:ZEO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zeotech Limited has made significant strides in its operations during the quarter ending September 2025, highlighted by a $204 million binding offtake agreement with Jiangsu Mineral Sources International Trading Co. for its kaolin products. The company also completed a large-scale demonstration pour of its AusPozz™ product, validating its potential as a low-carbon construction material, and entered a non-binding MOU with Laing O’Rourke to explore further trials. Additionally, Zeotech raised $13 million to support its mining readiness activities and expand its kaolin resource, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable construction solutions.

More about Zeotech Limited

Zeotech Limited is an emerging mineral processing technology company focused on producing kaolin and cosmetic kaolin products. The company is also developing AusPozz™, a high-reactivity supplementary cementitious material aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the construction industry.

