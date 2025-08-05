Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Zeon ( (JP:4205) ).

Zeon Corporation announced the acquisition of 1,347,100 of its common shares, valued at approximately ¥2.1 billion, between July 1 and July 31, 2025. This move is part of a broader plan authorized by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 10 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Zeon

Zeon Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of synthetic rubbers and specialty chemicals. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in the chemical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 562,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen322.7B

