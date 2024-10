Zentek (TSE:ZEN) has released an update.

Zentek reports a growing demand for its ZenGUARD™ Antimicrobial Surgical Masks, particularly from dental professionals through its partnership with Henry Schein Inc. The company is also seeking FDA approval to expand its mask market into the United States and is exploring opportunities in international healthcare and beauty markets.

