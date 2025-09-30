Zensun Enterprises Updates on Financial Action Plans Amid Auditor Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Zensun Enterprises Limited ( (HK:0185) ) is now available.

Zensun Enterprises Limited has provided an update on its action plans to address a Disclaimer of Opinion issued by its auditors concerning the company’s financial statements. The company is negotiating with noteholders for repayment extensions, reviewing its debt structure to improve liquidity, and has achieved RMB2.8 billion in contracted sales by enhancing property sales measures. Additionally, Zensun is optimizing its organizational structure to control costs and is in discussions with contractors regarding payment terms, having settled RMB383.0 million in construction fees. These measures aim to resolve going concern uncertainties and strengthen the company’s financial standing.

Zensun Enterprises Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. The company focuses on property development and sales, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic financial management and operational efficiency.

