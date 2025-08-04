Zenova Group PLC Announces AGM Results and Board Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zenova Group Plc ( (GB:ZED) ) has issued an update.

Zenova Group PLC announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent Annual General Meeting, and Non-Executive Director Alain Gottesman has retired from the Board. This change in the board may impact the company’s strategic direction as it continues to focus on providing innovative fire safety and heat management solutions.

More about Zenova Group Plc

Zenova Group PLC specializes in the development and supply of advanced fire safety and temperature management technologies for industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Its product portfolio includes the Zenova FP fire protection paint, Zenova IP thermal insulation paint, and the Zenova FX series of fire extinguishers, all engineered to meet the highest safety and efficiency standards in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 7,756,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £552.5K

