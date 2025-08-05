Zenkoku Hosho Co. Reports Revenue and Profit Growth for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Zenkoku Hosho Co ( (JP:7164) ) is now available.

Zenkoku Hosho Co., Ltd. reported an increase in both operating revenue and profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025, driven by the accumulation of outstanding guarantee exposure and contributions from recently acquired guarantee companies. The company also saw growth in new guarantees granted, despite a sluggish housing market, and continued its share buyback program to achieve its ROE target. These developments indicate a strong operational performance and strategic positioning within the financial services sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7164) stock is a Hold with a Yen5450.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zenkoku Hosho Co stock, see the JP:7164 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zenkoku Hosho Co

Zenkoku Hosho Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing guarantee services. The company is involved in both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, to expand its market presence and enhance its financial offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 288,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen447.7B

