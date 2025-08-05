Zenkoku Hosho Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zenkoku Hosho Co ( (JP:7164) ) has issued an announcement.

Zenkoku Hosho Co., Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with increases in operating revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company also conducted a two-for-one share split, effective April 1, 2025, which impacted the calculation of profit per share. Despite a slight decrease in total assets and net assets, the shareholders’ equity ratio remained strong. The company maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting stability and confidence in its financial outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7164) stock is a Hold with a Yen5450.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zenkoku Hosho Co stock, see the JP:7164 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zenkoku Hosho Co

Zenkoku Hosho Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, primarily focusing on providing credit guarantees and related financial services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its significant role in the Japanese financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 288,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen447.7B

