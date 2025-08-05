Zenkoku Hosho Announces Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Zenkoku Hosho Co ( (JP:7164) ) just unveiled an update.

Zenkoku Hosho Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 587,800 treasury shares at a cost of approximately 1.88 billion yen, as part of a broader plan approved by its Board of Directors to acquire up to 3.5 million shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7164) stock is a Hold with a Yen5450.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zenkoku Hosho Co stock, see the JP:7164 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zenkoku Hosho Co

Zenkoku Hosho Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing credit guarantees and related financial services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 288,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen447.7B

For an in-depth examination of 7164 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue