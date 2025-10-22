Zenith Minerals Limited Announces AGM with Digital Engagement Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zenith Minerals Limited ( (AU:ZNC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Perth. The company is shifting to electronic means for distributing the notice of the meeting, aligning with recent legislative changes. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance, highlighting a move towards more digital and efficient shareholder engagement.

More about Zenith Minerals Limited

Zenith Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker ZNC.

Average Trading Volume: 1,758,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55.84M

