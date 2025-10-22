Zenith Minerals Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Zenith Minerals Limited ( (AU:ZNC) ) is now available.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Perth. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial statements, a non-binding resolution on the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of director Mr. Stanley Macdonald, approval of an additional 10% placement facility, and ratification of shares issued under the Dulcie transaction. These resolutions aim to strengthen the company’s governance and financial flexibility, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations.

Zenith Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and acquiring mineral projects with a primary focus on gold and base metals.

