Zenith Minerals Accelerates Drilling at Red Mountain Gold Project

Zenith Minerals Limited ( (AU:ZNC) ) has shared an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has commenced reverse-circulation drilling at its Red Mountain Gold Project, aiming to rapidly advance the discovery of a large, continuous gold system. The new drilling program seeks to define shallow extensions and lateral growth, with recent assays confirming a coherent gold zone extending beyond 530 meters in depth. The presence of visible gold and high-grade zones indicates significant potential for expansion, supported by a well-funded exploration strategy. This development positions Zenith to enhance its operations and potentially deliver substantial returns to stakeholders as the project progresses.

More about Zenith Minerals Limited

Zenith Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the discovery and advancement of gold projects, with a significant focus on its Red Mountain Gold Project in Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 1,790,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55.84M

Find detailed analytics on ZNC stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

