ZenaTech Expands US Southeast Operations with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from ZenaTech, Inc. ( (ZENA) ).

On June 24, 2025, ZenaTech announced its strategic move to acquire a Virginia-headquartered land survey and civil engineering firm, marking its expansion into Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. This acquisition aims to bolster ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service (DaaS) business model, enhancing its capabilities to support US federal government, defense, and infrastructure surveying. By integrating the target company’s established client base and expertise, ZenaTech is poised to improve efficiency and precision in drone-based surveys and inspections, thereby strengthening its market position and expanding its geographic reach in the US Southeast region.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZENA) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZenaTech, Inc. stock, see the ZENA Stock Forecast page.

More about ZenaTech, Inc.

ZenaTech, Inc. is a technology company specializing in AI drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions. The company leverages its software development expertise to enhance customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. ZenaTech operates through seven global offices and serves sectors such as law enforcement, health, government, industrial, agriculture, defense, and logistics.

Average Trading Volume: 5,201,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about ZENA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue