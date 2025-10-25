Zen Technologies Reports Strong Half-Year Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zen Technologies Limited ( (IN:ZENTEC) ) has shared an announcement.

Zen Technologies Limited announced the approval of its Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a Board of Directors meeting. The financial results indicate a total income of Rs. 27,859.20 lakhs for the half-year, with a net profit of Rs. 8,328.05 lakhs, reflecting the company’s stable performance in the technology and defense training industry.

More about Zen Technologies Limited

Zen Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and production of advanced simulation and training solutions. The company primarily serves defense and security forces, providing products and services that enhance training and operational readiness.

Average Trading Volume: 43,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 125.2B INR

See more data about ZENTEC stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

