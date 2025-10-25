Zen Technologies Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zen Technologies Limited ( (IN:ZENTEC) ) has provided an update.

Zen Technologies Limited announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, showcasing a significant performance with a total income of Rs. 27,859.20 lakhs and a net profit of Rs. 8,328.05 lakhs for the half-year. The results reflect the company’s strong operational capabilities and strategic market positioning, which are likely to enhance stakeholder confidence and support future growth prospects.

Zen Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced training solutions and simulators. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater primarily to defense and security markets.

