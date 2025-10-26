Zen Technologies Reports Resilient Q2 FY26 Results Amid Procedural Delays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zen Technologies Limited ( (IN:ZENTEC) ) has issued an update.

Zen Technologies announced its financial results for Q2 and H1 FY26, highlighting operational strength despite revenue impacts due to procedural delays in order finalizations. The company maintains strong liquidity and anticipates increased subsidiary contributions as synergies are realized. The recent Operation Sindoor has led to increased interest in Zen’s anti-drone systems, and the company remains optimistic about future performance driven by innovation and India’s defense modernization efforts.

More about Zen Technologies Limited

Zen Technologies Limited is a leading Indian company specializing in anti-drone technology and defense training solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative defense technologies and has a strong market presence in India’s defense sector.

Average Trading Volume: 43,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 126.1B INR

